Political Parties Criticise Police Action Against Protesting Govt Teachers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The ruling alliance partners CPM, CPI and the opposition PMK on Monday mounted a joint attack, through separate statements, on the DMK-led state government over protests by temporary government teachers for job regularisation and secondary grade teachers for equal pay for equal work, across TN, accusing it of betraying poll promises and forcing workers onto the streets.

In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the agitations reflected long-pending issues that could be settled through talks rather than police action.