Policymakers, edtech innovators discuss AI in classrooms, skilling at 2-day conference in Mumbai

Mumbai: A host of issues, including educational leadership, competency-based learning and artificial intelligence (AI), were discussed at a two-day conference held in Mumbai.
Education Growth Network (EGN India), a community of over 10,000 educators, organised the event, EGN ConnectX 2026, which brought together policymakers, edtech innovators and solution providers to discuss the use of AI in classrooms, future-ready curricula and skilling.
The November 3-4 programme attracted more than 10,000 visitors and also 125 participating companies which explored opportunities for business engagement, professional learning and collaboration across the education sector, EGN India said in a statement on Thursday.
The conference addressed priorities across the education landscape, including educational leadership, competency-based learning, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, research, governance, skills and employability, said the statement.
The conclave also provided teachers and educators with exposure to emerging educational practices.
Sessions and roundtables at the conference encouraged the exchange of perspectives across institutions, while networking brought participants into contact with professionals beyond their immediate sectors, added the statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.