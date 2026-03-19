Policy push accelerates India-UK education ties, says British Council CEO

India and the UK are witnessing rapid growth in academic collaboration and student mobility, driven by policy reforms and the India–UK Vision 2035 roadmap, according to British Council CEO Scott McDonald.

He noted that the pace of engagement has been unprecedented, with nine UK universities receiving approval to establish campuses in India over the past year. This number is expected to rise to around 15 soon, reflecting strong institutional interest in the Indian education market.

The expansion follows 2023 regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), allowing top-ranked foreign universities to set up campuses in India and offer a range of programmes, subject to approval. So far, the University of Southampton is the only institution to have begun operations, while others are expected to launch between 2026 and 2027.