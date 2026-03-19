Policy push accelerates India-UK education ties, says British Council CEO

India and the UK are witnessing rapid growth in academic collaboration and student mobility, driven by policy reforms and the India–UK Vision 2035 roadmap, according to British Council CEO Scott McDonald.
He noted that the pace of engagement has been unprecedented, with nine UK universities receiving approval to establish campuses in India over the past year. This number is expected to rise to around 15 soon, reflecting strong institutional interest in the Indian education market.
The expansion follows 2023 regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), allowing top-ranked foreign universities to set up campuses in India and offer a range of programmes, subject to approval. So far, the University of Southampton is the only institution to have begun operations, while others are expected to launch between 2026 and 2027.
Alison Barrett, British Council’s India director, highlighted that India’s emergence as a global education hub has given the UK an early advantage in delivering high-quality academic programmes. She also noted that studying in the UK continues to offer Indian students strong global career opportunities.
Despite global geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions in West Asia, McDonald emphasised that both India and the UK remain stable destinations, which helps sustain and grow academic partnerships.
Under the Vision 2035 framework, both countries are working to expand joint and dual degree programmes, encourage UK campuses in India, and improve mutual recognition of qualifications. The India–UK Free Trade Agreement signed in 2025 further supports collaboration by facilitating student and professional mobility and strengthening institutional partnerships.
Beyond higher education, the two nations are also exploring cooperation in vocational training and skilling. McDonald pointed out that both countries face workforce challenges and are looking at effective models that combine university education with practical skills training.
The British Council has also partnered with initiatives supporting women entrepreneurs in India, aiming to train around 100,000 women in English, communication and digital skills.
He added that the growing influence of artificial intelligence is reshaping education and employment, making it essential for institutions to collaborate with technology players and address ethical considerations while integrating AI into learning systems.