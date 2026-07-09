Police register case against 5 for cheating in Rajasthan LDC exam



"As mentioned in the FIR, there are five: Manu Kanwar, and besides the candidate, the main accused is Padam Singh. Another is Ummed Singh, who was serving as the centre superintendent. There are two others who were on invigilation duty in that room. Regarding the nodal officer, if the people deployed on duty commit a crime during their duty, then what would be the role of the nodal officer, you tell me. Consider the FIR as coming from the nodal officer's side. The SDM, as the nodal officer, conducted the investigation, and based on that, the FIR was filed. The investigation is going on," ASP added.