Police job aspirants march in Patna, seek withdrawal of exam cancellation

Patna: Job aspirants in Bihar Police held a protest march in Patna on Monday, demanding rollback of the decision to cancel the sub-inspector mains examination, and immediate resumption of the recruitment process.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had cancelled the examination on September 23 for recruitment to 1,799 posts, citing "unavoidable reasons".
The aspirants, who had cleared the examinations, began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.
They breached the barricades at JP Golambar and reached Dak Bungalow crossing, from where they were dispersed by police, and a delegation was taken to authorities at the CM's secretariat.
"The protestors were not allowed permission to protest at Dak Bungalow crossing. We sent a delegation of four or five people along with a magistrate, who took them to meet the officials concerned. The remaining people were dispersed," ASP (Law & Order) Krishna Murari Prasad told reporters.
He urged protesting students to have confidence in the due process.
"We passed the preliminary and mains examinations, and were preparing for the physical test. However, the examination was abruptly cancelled. No concrete reason was provided," a protester, Raunak Kumar, told PTI Videos.
"We demand that the recruitment process be resumed immediately and dates for the physical examination be announced," he said.
Kumar alleged that the government had "succumbed to pressure politics" by a "handful of unsuccessful candidates".
Another protester, Nidhi, said candidates like her had spent more than a year to prepare for the examination and wanted to meet Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary to convey their concerns.
The cancellation followed a protest by another group of job aspirants in Patna last month, who alleged irregularities in the examination.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.