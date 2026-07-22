Police investigate alleged obscene chats between private school teacher and Class 7 student in Patna

Patna, July 22 (IANS): The mathematics teacher of a private school was detained on Wednesday after being accused of allegedly sending obscene messages to a Class 7 student, triggering outrage among parents and local residents.
According to police, the accused was caught by the student's family members and local residents near the school.
After being assaulted by the crowd, he was handed over to the Bhagwan Bazar Police Station.
The incident led to commotion in the area for some time.
The student's parents have lodged a formal complaint with the police, alleging that the teacher had repeatedly sent objectionable and inappropriate messages to the minor's mobile phone.
After learning about the alleged chats, the family approached the police, who took the accused into custody for questioning.
During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused is a resident of the Isuapur police station area and had been living in rented accommodation in the Kathari Bagh and Sahebganj localities under the Nagar police station limits.
The complainants have expressed concerns that similar incidents may have involved other female students.
However, police said these claims have not been verified, and no conclusions have been reached at this stage.
Bhagwan Bazar Station House Officer Ranjeet Kumar said investigators are examining all available evidence, including the student's mobile phone, screenshots of the alleged chats, and other digital and electronic evidence.
Police said forensic and technical analysis will be carried out, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.
Officials stated that the investigation is being conducted impartially and that every allegation will be examined thoroughly before drawing conclusions.
The incident has raised concerns among parents over the safety of children in educational institutions, while police have urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation.
Once the evidences would support the allegation made by the family members of the student, the teacher will be booked under the relevant Sections of the IT Act and other sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.