Police commissionerate system to begin in Raipur on Jan 23
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step to bolster law and order in the state capital by introducing the police commissionerate system in Raipur city.
An official notification has been issued, declaring the system effective from January 23, 2026. The Raipur Municipal Corporation area, with a population of approximately 1.9 million, will now function as a police commissionerate.
This decision comes in response to the city's rapid urban growth, rising crime rates, increasing traffic congestion, and expanding population demands.
The government believes the new structure will provide greater autonomy and efficiency in policing, enabling quicker responses to law and order situations and more effective crime control.
Under the commissionerate system, 21 urban police stations in Raipur will come directly under the control of the Police Commissioner. These include key stations such as Civil Lines, Kotwali, Devendra Nagar, Telibandha, Ganj, Gol Bazar, Mowa, Tikrapara, Pandri, Khamhardih, Gudhiyari, and all other urban police stations within the municipal limits.
The Police Commissioner has been vested with magisterial powers, empowering them to impose Section 144 restrictions, grant or deny permissions for processions and demonstrations, issue or cancel arms licences, and take swift decisions in emergency scenarios.
The commissioner will also exercise authority under the Chhattisgarh Police Act, the Arms Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Motor Vehicles Act, and various public safety and crowd control regulations. These enhanced powers are expected to facilitate faster and more decisive action on the ground.
The government has clarified that the rural areas of Raipur district will remain outside the commissionerate's jurisdiction. The existing police district structure will continue in Balodabazar, Mahasamund, Gariaband, and other rural police stations.
Officials view the introduction of the commissionerate system as a progressive measure aligned with the needs of a growing urban centre.
Similar systems have been implemented in other major cities across India, where they have proven effective in managing complex policing challenges in densely populated areas.
The notification marks a key administrative reform for Raipur, aimed at strengthening urban security and governance in Chhattisgarh's capital.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.