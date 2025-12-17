Polavaram spillway to be revamped as tourism centre showcasing Telugu heritage

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has revealed that the land identified through a LiDAR survey will be shaped into a large-scale tourism zone, integrating natural beauty, cultural identity, and modern infrastructure.

He reviewed proposals with architects and agency representatives at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, focusing specifically on the beautification of the Polavaram spillway.

He emphasised that the spillway design should reflect Telugu heritage and the pride of Andhra Pradesh, making it a landmark that represents the State’s cultural identity.