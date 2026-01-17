Poland Dy PM Radosław Sikorski begins India visit

New Delhi: Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is set to visit India from January 17 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will arrive in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on January 17. On January 18, he will attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, and later that day, he will reach Delhi.



On January 19, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after which he will emplane from Delhi.