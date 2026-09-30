PMK seeks immediate release of TET results, points to SC verdict

Recalling that on September 1 last year, the Supreme Court mandated that all secondary and graduate teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2010, must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within three years-by August 31, 2027-or face termination, the PMK leader claimed "though the deadline was subsequently extended to August 31, 2028, and teachers with less than five years left for retirement were granted an exemption, as many as 3,28,701 teachers in Tamil Nadu still need to clear the exam to retain their jobs".