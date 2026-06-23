Anbumani raises concern over 18,107 teacher vacancies in TN govt schools

Chennai: PMK leader and former union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday expressed concern over the 18,107 vacant teacher posts in Tamil Nadu's School Education Department, warning that leaving nearly 16 per cent of such positions unfilled will severely cripple the quality of education for underprivileged children.

"According to statistics released by the School Education Department, the total sanctioned strength of teacher posts stands at 1,14,248. As of the last working day of May, 96,141 teachers were in service, leaving 18,107 positions vacant. Of these, 7,252 are graduate teacher posts, 2,833 are post graduate teacher posts, and the remaining are secondary grade teacher posts", he said in a statement.