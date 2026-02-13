PMI crosses 100,000 PMP-certified professionals milestone in South Asia

Project Management Institute (PMI) has announced that the number of active Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders in South Asia has crossed the 100,000 mark, reflecting growing demand for project management expertise and reinforcing the region’s role in the global project management landscape.

The milestone underscores sustained expansion in project management capabilities across South Asia.

The number of active PMP-certified professionals has grown by 17.8% since January 2025, increased by 40% since January 2024, and surged by 173% compared to 2016. These figures position South Asia among the fastest-growing regions globally for PMP certification.