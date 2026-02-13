PMI crosses 100,000 PMP-certified professionals milestone in South Asia

Project Management Institute (PMI) has announced that the number of active Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders in South Asia has crossed the 100,000 mark, reflecting growing demand for project management expertise and reinforcing the region’s role in the global project management landscape.
The milestone underscores sustained expansion in project management capabilities across South Asia.
The number of active PMP-certified professionals has grown by 17.8% since January 2025, increased by 40% since January 2024, and surged by 173% compared to 2016. These figures position South Asia among the fastest-growing regions globally for PMP certification.
PMI attributed this growth to the region’s economic expansion and large-scale initiatives across sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and industrial growth.
The PMP certification has emerged as a key professional benchmark, signifying expertise in managing complex projects, mitigating risks, and delivering measurable outcomes.
Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, PMI, said, “Crossing the 100,000 active PMP certification mark in South Asia is a resounding testament to the growing confidence in formal project management as an indispensable catalyst for success. This milestone underscores the region's increasing demand for skilled project professionals who can navigate increasingly complex transformations and drive sustainable value. For individuals, the PMP certification offers an unparalleled trajectory for career acceleration; for organizations, it ensures the robust project execution essential for India's ambitious growth trajectory and broader regional development. We are committed to continuing to build this vital skill base, elevating our world, one project at a time.”
India accounts for approximately 96% of the region’s active PMP-certified professionals, remaining the primary contributor to this growth. Other countries in South Asia have also recorded notable increases. Sri Lanka has seen a 16% rise and Bangladesh an 11.8% increase since January 2024, while Nepal recorded a significant surge of 112.94% during the same period, with plans underway to establish a PMI local chapter.
Smaller markets such as the Maldives (15.4%), Bhutan (30%), and Afghanistan (43.6%) have also contributed to the upward trend.
PMI said it remains committed to strengthening the project management ecosystem in South Asia by equipping professionals with skills required to meet the demands of rapidly evolving industries and supporting successful project delivery across sectors.