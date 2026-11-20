Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit IIT Kharagpur on Saturday to unveil a commemorative coin marking the platinum jubilee of the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, and address students, officials said.
Modi will interact with students at the institute's Netaji Auditorium under the initiative '75 Voices for Viksit Bharat', they said.
After arriving on the campus around 9.45 am, the PM will also undertake a walkthrough of affordable deep med-tech innovations and last-mile healthcare solutions developed to improve access to medical facilities, the officials said.
He will subsequently unveil the commemorative coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur, before addressing the gathering.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Governor R N Ravi and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar will accompany the prime minister during the visit.
The institute, established in 1951, is located in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. It is the country's first Indian Institute of Technology.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.