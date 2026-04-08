PM SHRI scheme transforms school education system in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj : The Union government's ambitious PM SHRI Schools scheme is bringing a visible transformation in government schools, with Jharkhand's Sahibganj district emerging as a notable example of this change. The Mirzachauki PM SHRI High School in the district has witnessed a remarkable upgrade in infrastructure, teaching methods, and student engagement after being selected under the scheme.

Launched to develop model schools across the country, the PM SHRI Schools initiative aims to provide modern, smart, and quality education in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The scheme focuses on equipping schools with state-of-the-art facilities while also strengthening the teaching-learning process.