PM SHRI drives revolutionary change in education in Ranchi

Aslan Alam, a class tenth student at PM SHRI Azad High School said, "Earlier when I joined the school it was not so equipped. But now after it became a PM SHRI school, it has smart classrooms, modern laboratories, digital boards, better libraries, clean toilets, and safe school premises. Earlier there were no Maths and Urdu teachers but now every subject teacher is available and I am going to give my Board exams with full preparation."