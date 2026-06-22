PM SHRI cannot dictate Kerala curriculum, says Minister KM Shaji

KOZHIKODE: Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji has said the state government will not permit the Union government to interfere with Kerala’s school curriculum through the PM SHRI scheme.

He clarified that Kerala would proceed with the centrally sponsored education programme only if it does not compromise or adversely affect the state’s existing curriculum framework.

Shaji told the media that the government would carefully evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of the PM SHRI agreement before taking a final decision. “If the scheme is found to pose a threat to Kerala’s curriculum policies, the government would reconsider its participation and decide on the next course of action,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that the previous government had signed the PM SHRI agreement. However, he rejected claims that the scheme had been “frozen” or suspended, describing such allegations as politically motivated attempts to mislead the public. According to him, the government’s approach is to conduct a thorough assessment of the agreement rather than make hasty decisions.

Commenting on the first budget presented by the UDF-led government, Shaji said a budget can be considered fully satisfactory only when it is firmly aligned with the state’s prevailing economic realities. He said the current budget appears largely similar to previous budgets presented by the Left government, with only modifications and resizing of existing allocations.