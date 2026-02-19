PM's speech translated real time in sign language through AI technology at AI Summit

New Delhi: India's strides in artificial intelligence were showcased during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the AI Impact Summit here on Thursday, which was dubbed live in 11 languages along with an AI-enabled sign language interpretation.

The AI-enabled sign language interpretation was projected on a large screen behind the prime minister in the auditorium at Bharat Mandapam, ensuring that the speech was accessible to everyone.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Modi underscored India's unwavering commitment to accessibility and inclusion in the age of artificial intelligence.