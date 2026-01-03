PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on Sunday at 12 PM via video conferencing. The inaugural ceremony will be held at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Varanasi.



According to an official release from the Prime Minister's office, the tournament, held from 4th to 11th January, will feature participation from across India, with over 1,000 players competing across 58 teams representing various states and institutions. The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball.



Hosting the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the city's growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development. It also further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One", at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex.



The PM said that India's priceless heritage has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years, referring to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that are now on display.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Indian citizens will now be able to have darshan of the pure relics of Lord Buddha and seek His blessings. He expressed gratitude that the Lord Buddha's relics have returned to India, calling it a moment of national pride.



PM Narendra Modi said, "The heritage of India has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years... Now Indian citizens will be able to have darshan of these pure relics of Lord Buddha and take His blessings."



"We are grateful to have the relics of Lord Buddha among us... Slavery destroys our heritage - and the same happened with the relics of Lord Buddha, they were snatched from India... Those who took them away were trying to auction them in the international market because... But for India, these relics are a part of our Lord and our society. This is why we decided to stop their auction," he added.



The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years.

The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site.



PM Modi had posted pictures from the exhibition and exhorted visitors to experience the exposition. The event has drawn attention from historians, cultural enthusiasts, and Buddhist followers from across the country and abroad, showcasing India's efforts to preserve and celebrate its ancient heritage.