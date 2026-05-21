Narendra Modi honours memory of Rajiv Gandhi



On the other hand, on Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her daughter and son Miraya and Raihan Vadra, paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital.



Earlier, Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Mukul Wasnik, among other party members, also paid tribute to the former PM at Vir Bhumi.



Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on the vision and efforts of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in helping the nation progress. He described Gandhi as a "remarkable son of India" and noted the initiatives launched by the former PM, including lowering the voting age to 18, empowering Panchayati Raj institutions, development in the information technology sector, securing peace accords, and a modern education policy.