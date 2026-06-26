PM Modi's visit to help expand India-Seychelles partnership into new frontiers: Indian envoy

"This is a historic visit, a state visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Seychelles from June 27 to 29. As you may be aware, Seychelles is celebrating its 50th anniversary of independence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour for this particular celebration by the President of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie. This is a historic milestone for Seychelles. We are also marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. India and Seychelles enjoy long-standing historic ties based on people-to-people ties and cultural affinities. We also share the values of democracy and the rule of law, and we inhabit a shared region," the envoy said.

"So, these are the anchors of our partnership for a long time and our cultural relations, our people-to-people ties even precede the establishment of diplomatic relations. In 1770, when this country was founded by French colonists and permanently settled for the first time, five Indians were part of the first settling community along with eight African slaves. So, our ties date back as far as 250 years. Today, Prime Minister's visit, I think arriving at such a historic juncture in the partnership will strengthen our partnership for the future, will help it expand into new frontiers, and hopefully strengthen our people-to-people ties as well," he added.