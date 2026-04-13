PM Modi's Khelo India initiative fuels sporting rise across India, says Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that since the launch of the 'Khelo India' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017-18, sports development across the country has gained remarkable momentum.
Felicitating the state contingent that participated in the 'First Khelo India Tribal Games 2026' held in Raipur from March 25 to April 3, the Chief Minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed substantial growth in sports infrastructure and facilities over the past decade, resulting in improved performances at national-level competitions.
Congratulating the athletes and coaches for their outstanding achievements, Chief Minister Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh secured an impressive fifth position among 30 states and Union Territories, emerging as the best-performing state from the Northeast.
The contingent won a total of 11 medals -- six gold, one silver, and four bronze.
He added that Arunachal Pradesh has secured more than 60 medals in various Khelo India competitions since their inception, highlighting the state's steady rise in the sporting arena.
Chief Minister Khandu also said that the state has significantly improved its rankings in national competitions, including the recent National Games held in Uttarakhand, where Arunachal Pradesh finished among the top-performing Northeastern states.
Emphasising the importance of sports in youth development, the Chief Minister said that sports instil discipline, leadership, and determination among young people.
He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across all districts and promoting grassroots talent.
Addressing athletes, coaches, officials, and members of sports associations during the felicitation ceremony, CM Khandu described the achievement as a moment of pride for the entire state.
He credited the success to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of the athletes, along with the guidance and supervision of coaches and support staff.
Highlighting the medal tally at the Raipur meet, Chief Minister Khandu told that weightlifting contributed five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals, while athletics secured one gold medal in the 500 metres event.
In addition, both the men's and women's football teams clinched bronze medals, taking the total tally to 11.
Congratulating the athletes, Chief Minister Khandu said the performance reflects the growing strength of sports in Arunachal Pradesh and the increasing participation of youth in competitive sporting events.
He also acknowledged the efforts of team officials, including the Chief de Mission and coaches, for ensuring effective preparation and performance of the contingent.
Reiterating the importance of sports in shaping youth, the Chief Minister again stressed that sports foster discipline, leadership, and resilience.
He assured continued government support for enhancing infrastructure and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.
Chief Minister Khandu also told that Arunachal Pradesh is strategically preparing for upcoming national-level competitions, including the 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted in Meghalaya, where the state will host one of the disciplines.
He expressed confidence that Arunachal Pradesh will continue to improve its rankings and overall performance.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the Union government's Mission Olympics 2028 and 2032 initiative, aimed at identifying and nurturing talented athletes from an early stage to represent India at the Olympic level.
He added that significant investments are being made in infrastructure development, including international-standard stadiums and integrated sports complexes across the state.
He also emphasised the need for better coordination among the Sports Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal, and the Arunachal Olympic Association to further strengthen the sports ecosystem.
Chief Minister Khandu also highlighted the state's growing focus on adventure sports such as skiing, rafting, kayaking, and other water-based activities, leveraging Arunachal Pradesh's natural terrain and geography.
Congratulating all medal winners, coaches, and officials, the Chief Minister assured continued support from the state government to athletes representing Arunachal Pradesh at national and international platforms.
"Your achievements have brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh. The government will continue to extend all necessary support to help you reach greater heights," he said.
The flag-in ceremony was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, in the presence of Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng and officials from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal, Arunachal Olympic Association, and various sports organisations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.