PM Modi's Khelo India initiative fuels sporting rise across India, says Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that since the launch of the 'Khelo India' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017-18, sports development across the country has gained remarkable momentum.

Felicitating the state contingent that participated in the 'First Khelo India Tribal Games 2026' held in Raipur from March 25 to April 3, the Chief Minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed substantial growth in sports infrastructure and facilities over the past decade, resulting in improved performances at national-level competitions.