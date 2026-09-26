PM Modi's 25 years of service: Assam launches innovation challenge

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the launch of the "North East Seva Fast Innovation Challenge", aimed at encouraging young innovators and startups from across the country to develop scientific and technology-driven solutions to key problems confronting the state.

Talking to reporters here, Chief Minister Sarma said the innovation challenge is an important component of the state's "Seva and Sankalp Abhiyan", being undertaken on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service.

He added that the Assam government has identified around 50 specific problems relating to agriculture, irrigation, transportation, urban management and other sectors, and invited young people from Assam, the Northeast and other parts of India to develop workable solutions.