PM Modi worked to promote sports and physical education through NEP: Pradhan

Bhopal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday interacted with players at a shooting academy here along with Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, marking the recent completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office.

Pradhan said that for the first time under the Prime Minister's leadership, skills-based work has been undertaken in the country.

"The Prime Minister has worked to promote sports and physical education through the National Education Policy," he said.