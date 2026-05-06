PM Modi, Vietnam President back UNSC reforms and tougher anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Acknowledging the evolving global geopolitical and economic landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam underscored the growing strategic convergence between India and Vietnam to promote international order based on international law, grounded in peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and beyond, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Lam and PM Modi called for strengthening the voice and role of the Global South in global governance.

The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations. Reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism, the leaders expressed strong support for reforms in international organisations, including the UNSC, so as to make them more representative and reflective of contemporary realities. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Vietnam's continued support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC.

Vietnam welcomed India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, while India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam's role as a BRICS Partner Country, as per the MEA.

The leaders recognised that Vietnam is a key pillar in India's Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and Indo-Pacific Vision, driving India's engagement with the Mekong sub-region, ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. The leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

As per the statement, Vietnam appreciated India's consistent support for ASEAN Unity and ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture for regional peace, stability and prosperity. The two sides supported further strengthening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which complements bilateral relations with respective Member States.

Underlining the link between prosperity and security, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, while pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to threat or use of force. The leaders underscored the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states, and avoidance of actions that could further complicate the situation or escalate disputes affecting peace and stability.

The leaders underlined that UNCLOS is the comprehensive legal framework governing all activities in the oceans and seas. The leaders further called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the early conclusion of negotiations towards a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations, including those not party to these negotiations, as per MEA.

The leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They called for zero tolerance of terrorism and for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, including through the UN and the FATF. The leaders called for disrupting terror financing networks and safe havens, dismantling terror infrastructure and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly.

Lam thanked Prime Minister Modi for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements made for him and his delegation. He extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Vietnam.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5-7.