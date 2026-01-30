India–Venezuela ties: PM Modi, Acting President Rodriguez agree to deepen partnership

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephonic call from Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez on Friday and the two leaders discussed deepening cooperation across areas like trade, investment, energy, digital technology among others.

Sharing the details of the conversation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday, "the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties. Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch."

The conversation between the two leaders comes after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

On January 4, the Ministry of External Affairs had responded to the developments in Venezuela, calling it a matter of "deep concern" and that the evolving situation is being closely monitored.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance", the statement had further noted.

Recently, Venezuela's military and police forces have publicly pledged their loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, consolidating her hold on power in the aftermath of the dramatic removal of former President Maduro, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

The allegiance was declared during a ceremony held on January 28 at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Caracas, where senior defence and security officials rallied behind the acting president. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, in an emphatic declaration, said: "We swear absolute loyalty and subordination." He presented Rodriguez with symbolic military regalia, underscoring the armed forces' recognition of her authority as commander-in-chief.

Rodriguez, who assumed the presidency following the US military's capture of Maduro and his wife earlier this month, has sought to consolidate her position while addressing both internal divisions and external pressures. Since taking office, she has initiated measures such as the release of political prisoners previously detained under Maduro's government, and has sought to manage Venezuela's complex relations with international actors.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly defended President Donald Trump's military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, telling lawmakers that the move removed a major national security threat in the Western Hemisphere.

On Wednesday, Rubio made the remarks during a public hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the first since the January 3 operation that ousted Maduro.

On January 3, the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the South American country, which led to the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

Earlier in January, Rodriguez had stated that the US had invaded and kidnapped its former President Nicolas Maduro and the First Lady, Cilian Flores, calling the operation a "stain on relations" between the two countries and saying it must be resolved through diplomacy.

Addressing the National Assembly in her first major annual speech since assuming leadership, Rodriguez said the US military operation that resulted in Maduro's capture and transfer to the United States has damaged bilateral ties.

"They invaded and kidnapped President Maduro and the First Lady. It is a stain on the relations between the United States and Venezuela, and we said that we were going to resolve that stain diplomatically," she was quoted as saying by media house, El Cooperante.