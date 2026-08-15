PM Modi urges youth to shun ‘shortcut culture’, draw inspiration from Ram Nath Kovind’s life and autobiography

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth of the country to draw inspiration from the lives of accomplished personalities and read their autobiographies instead of seeking shortcuts in life.
PM Modi made the remarks while addressing an event at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, where he released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles'.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Kovind's life was an example of how a person from a humble background could overcome difficulties and contribute to the nation's development. He said Kovind had not only brought honour to his own life but had also played an important role in fulfilling a long-standing vision of building an India where even the poorest and most deprived sections of society could aspire to reach the highest positions.
"A person like Kovind-ji has not only brought honour to his own life but has also played a pivotal role in realising dreams cherished for centuries -- the vision of India's new construction -- an India where the poorest of the poor and the most deprived had the opportunity to reach the top. We are still working in this direction," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi called upon young people to take inspiration from Kovind's journey, particularly his ability to remain determined despite challenges and his willingness to make difficult tasks easier through perseverance.
"We want the youth of the country to take inspiration from Kovind ji, who are not defeated by problems, but those who have the courage to make the work easier," he said.
The Prime Minister said Kovind's autobiography could become an important source of inspiration for the younger generation and contribute to strengthening the country's youth power.
Making a direct appeal to young people, PM Modi cautioned them against becoming overly influenced by the culture of quick success, social media trends and shortcuts.
"It's the age of reels, social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations -- 'Shortcuts will cut you short'. If you want to take a shortcut," he said.
"I would urge the youth to read the autobiography of anyone they admire. An autobiography offers a different perspective on the historical events; the period covered in a biography brings one very close to history. That is why I sincerely hope that the hard work put in by Kovind ji proves beneficial to future generations and especially to the youth," he added.
He noted that the book contains detailed accounts of Kovind's experiences with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and highlighted how those experiences influenced Kovind's approach towards public service and politics.
He further said Kovind's life carried several lessons for people who come from economically weaker and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, as his journey demonstrated how simplicity, honesty and commitment could become the foundation for a meaningful life.
"Kovind ji has done this work for all of us because there is so much in his life where many people coming from poor and deprived backgrounds can see the shadow of their own lives," he said.
"How an ordinary family, even in difficult situations, does not compromise the simplicity and honesty of life, and how those ideals later become the foundation of our lives, how the value of difficult times gives us light in life, and how we get the strength of national service from that purity, fulfilling the responsibilities of different positions," the Prime Minister added.
The Prime Minister said Kovind's life had consistently conveyed the importance of perseverance, public service and dedication to society. He highlighted Kovind's commitment to his responsibilities across various positions he held during his public career.
The Prime Minister added that Kovind continued to remain engaged with issues of national importance even after completing his tenure as President.
"Even now, he is working on important issues like 'One Nation, One Election' and awakening the country," PM Modi added.
PM Modi said Kovind's tenure in Parliament and his service as Governor demonstrated his strong sense of duty, adding that the same commitment continued when he became the President of India.
"Parliament has witnessed his tenure. He set an example as a Governor, and as President too, we have seen the same sense of duty in him. Even after being relieved from the highest post like the President, he has not rested," PM Modi said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.