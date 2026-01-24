PM Modi urges youth to see new jobs as a step toward nation building

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 18th Rozgar Mela and addressed them through a video link, emphasising reforms, economic growth and the role of young people in nation building. "Today, you are receiving appointment letters for government services; in a way, this is an invitation letter for nation building," the Prime Minister said, reminding the youth of their duty towards the Constitution.