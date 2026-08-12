PM Modi urges youth to read autobiographies, warns against 'shortcut' culture

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth of the country to draw inspiration from the lives of accomplished personalities and read their autobiographies instead of seeking shortcuts in life.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing an event at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, where he released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles'.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Kovind's life was an example of how a person from a humble background could overcome difficulties and contribute to the nation's development. He said Kovind had not only brought honour to his own life but had also played an important role in fulfilling a long-standing vision of building an India where even the poorest and most deprived sections of society could aspire to reach the highest positions.