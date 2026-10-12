PM Modi urges students to find global solutions and take Tamil culture worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to develop solutions to global challenges and carry Tamil language and culture wherever they go. Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, he said young people had the potential to shape the future of India and contribute to addressing challenges faced by the world.

Emphasising the opportunities available to the younger generation, Modi encouraged students to think big, pursue new ideas and recognise their role in the country's development. He said the world was looking for solutions and that young Indians could contribute through their ideas, knowledge and innovation.

The Prime Minister also urged students to explore India's cultural diversity and share Tamil poetry, stories and traditions with people they meet. He encouraged them to build friendships with people from different backgrounds, noting that such interactions could strengthen national unity.