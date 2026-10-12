PM Modi urges students to find global solutions and take Tamil culture worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to develop solutions to global challenges and carry Tamil language and culture wherever they go. Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, he said young people had the potential to shape the future of India and contribute to addressing challenges faced by the world.
Emphasising the opportunities available to the younger generation, Modi encouraged students to think big, pursue new ideas and recognise their role in the country's development. He said the world was looking for solutions and that young Indians could contribute through their ideas, knowledge and innovation.
The Prime Minister also urged students to explore India's cultural diversity and share Tamil poetry, stories and traditions with people they meet. He encouraged them to build friendships with people from different backgrounds, noting that such interactions could strengthen national unity.
The value of Tamil literature
During his address, Modi praised the Tamil language and its literary heritage, particularly the Thirukkural, the classical Tamil text attributed to the poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. He described the work as a guide for lifelong learning and stressed that acquiring knowledge must be accompanied by putting it into practice.
Recalling his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said he had gifted him a Russian-language edition of the Thirukkural. He used the example to underline the text’s relevance beyond linguistic and national boundaries.
The Prime Minister also referred to the legacy of national poet Subramania Bharati, whose writings continue to inspire courage and fearlessness. He highlighted the poem ‘Achamillai’, which conveys the message of living without fear, and encouraged students to approach their ambitions with confidence.
Education and opportunities for young people
Modi said the quality of education in India was improving under the National Education Policy and noted the growing global recognition of Indian educational institutions. He encouraged students to remain curious, continue learning and use their education to contribute to society.
He also referred to the expansion of higher education in the country. According to figures cited in his address, the number of universities had increased from around 750 in 2014 to more than 1,300, while the number of colleges had risen from approximately 38,000 to over 52,000.
The Prime Minister urged young people to recognise the opportunities available to them and participate in India's development. He expressed confidence that their efforts and ideas would help the country achieve its ambition of becoming a developed nation.
India’s sporting ambitions
Turning to sports, Modi referred to India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its ambition to organise the 2036 Olympic Games. His remarks placed sporting aspirations alongside education, innovation and cultural engagement as areas in which young Indians could contribute to the country's future.
The event marked 50 years of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya and its contribution to school education in Tamil Nadu.