PM Modi urges startups to leverage AI for societal good

Calling his interaction with the youngsters “memorable and insightful”, he urged them to use AI for the betterment of society. PM Modi also lauded the AI-based startups for working in myriad fields ranging from e-commerce to material research to healthcare.

“Talked AI with youngsters from the Indian startup world. It was a memorable and insightful interaction, in which they shared their vision and work on how India is transforming the world of AI,” PM Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.