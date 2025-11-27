PM Modi unveils Dr Ambedkar's bust in Paris, calls it a 'fitting tribute'

As India celebrated the adoption day of its Constitution on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prided on the unveiling of Babasaheb Ambedkar's bust at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.



The PM said that it was a "fitting tribute" to Dr Ambedkar and his role in making the Indian Constitution.



"It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is a fitting tribute to Dr Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution. His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people," PM Modi posted on X.

