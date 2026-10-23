PM Modi traces 25 years of governance to 1993 discussion on youth power with Swami Chinmayananda

PM Modi further said, "I still remember the serious discussion we had during my last meeting with him. The central theme was building youth power and, through it, building a strong and capable India. Friends, a few years after meeting him, the people blessed me with the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, for the past 25 years, I have continuously served the country as head of government to the best of my ability. Gurudev’s blessings have been with me throughout this journey."