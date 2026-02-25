Temple visit on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to Tamil Nadu on March 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a significant visit to southern India beginning with his arrival in Chennai on the night of February 28.



According to top Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, the Prime Minister will stay overnight at the Governor's residence in Chennai. Elaborate security and administrative arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of his arrival.



On the morning of March 1, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry, where he is scheduled to participate in a public programme and address a large gathering. The visit is expected to highlight key developmental initiatives and government welfare schemes, and draw participation from local leaders, officials, and party workers.