PM Modi to visit Lucknow to mark 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion, according to an official release.

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, Rashtra Prerna Sthal will serve a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.