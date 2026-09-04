PM Modi to join Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday.



The Centenary Celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.



According to sources, a key highlight of the visit is expected to be a direct interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Gen Z students. The interaction is likely to provide young students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.