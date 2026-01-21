PM Modi to lay foundation stone for CSIR-NIIST hub in Trivandrum
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub at the Bio-360 Life Sciences Park, marking a major boost to India’s life sciences, deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.
The state-of-the-art Hub will be established by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), a premier laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.
Conceived as a national centre for technology translation and innovation, the facility aims to bridge the gap between laboratory research and market-ready solutions, particularly in the life sciences sector.
A flagship component of the Hub will be the Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research (CEAR), with a strong focus on scientific validation, quality assurance and global compliance of AYUSH products.
The initiative is expected to address growing international demand for evidence-based traditional medicine and wellness solutions, positioning India as a credible global leader in this space.
The Hub will also focus on national priority areas such as spice incubation, coir and rubber technologies, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, biomanufacturing, and green hydrogen.
Through collaborations with agencies like the Spices Board, it will promote technology-driven processing, value addition and startup incubation, aimed at improving global competitiveness and enhancing farmer incomes.
Leveraging Kerala’s rich natural resource base and strong scientific talent pool, the facility is expected to develop high-value, sustainable technologies aligned with CSIR’s national missions, including sustainable packaging and clean energy transition.
Advanced biomanufacturing and industrial biotechnology platforms will support the production of bio-based products, nutraceuticals, biochemicals and functional foods.
Aligned with the Central government’s priorities, the Hub is designed to accelerate technology-to-market translation, generate skilled employment, support startups and MSMEs, and promote women’s empowerment and inclusive economic growth.
The Government of Kerala has allotted 10 acres at the Bio-360 Life Sciences Park for the expansion of CSIR-NIIST, further strengthening Thiruvananthapuram’s emergence as a key life sciences and innovation hub.
The foundation ceremony coincides with the Golden Jubilee of CSIR-NIIST, marking 50 years of contribution to science, technology and national development.
(IANS)
