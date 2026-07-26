PM Modi to interact with Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 participants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will virtually interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village (VVV) Programme 2026 that will cover 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the prime minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat, an official statement said.

MY Bharat is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.