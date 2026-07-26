PM Modi to interact with Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 participants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will virtually interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village (VVV) Programme 2026 that will cover 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the prime minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat, an official statement said.
MY Bharat is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised in two phases from 4 June to 30 June 2026, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Over 400 youth participants, representing every state and Union territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth.
As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance.
The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.