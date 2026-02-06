PM Modi to interact with students across India today under ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

New Delhi: As the examination season approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents across the country on Friday under the ninth edition of his flagship programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), aimed at promoting stress-free examinations and holistic learning.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi invited citizens to watch the special episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 6, encouraging them to witness engaging conversations that reflect the collective spirit, aspirations and confidence of India’s youth.

This year, the Prime Minister conducted interactive sessions with Exam Warriors from multiple locations, including Dev Mogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.