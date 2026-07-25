PM Modi to interact with participants of Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on Sunday at 4:30 P.M. through video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Saturday.

According to an official statement issued by the PMO, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on 26 July 2026 at 4:30 P.M. via video conferencing.”