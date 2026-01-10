PM Modi to interact with 3K youths at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 3,000 youngsters from across India and abroad at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here on January 12, the PMO said in a statement on Saturday.

Selected participants of the 2026 edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will make their final presentations to the PM across 10 thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance.