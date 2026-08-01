PM Modi to inaugurate Swami Vivekananda cultural youth centre in Mysuru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mysuru on Saturday to inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, officials said.
The inauguration is scheduled to take place at 3.30 pm, following which PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion, they said.
According to an official statement, the Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda's historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India.
During his stay, Vivekananda delivered discourses, interacted with scholars and devotees, and received the patronage of Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, whose support enabled his journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, it said.
Established at the historic Niranjana Math, the Viveka Smaraka is spread across a built-up area of over 81,000 square feet and comprises a main building and an annex block.
"It houses a 4-D Experience Centre, an exhibition hall, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of around 700, classrooms, conference rooms, a library, a reading room, a meditation and yoga hall, and a book stall. The centre also includes dedicated facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations," it said.
Dedicated to the life, message and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, officials said that the Cultural Youth Centre aims to serve as a vibrant hub for value-based education, leadership development and personality building.
It is expected to benefit more than 10,000 students from nearby educational institutions, as well as urban and rural youth, through lectures, workshops, short-term courses and capacity-building programmes inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of nation-building and character development, the statement added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.