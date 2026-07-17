PM Modi to launch major health, education projects



The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The facility will significantly enhance emergency preparedness, intensive care services and disaster response capabilities while strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure of the region.



He will also inaugurate educational infrastructure projects at Punjab Engineering College and Government College, Sector 46, besides inaugurating the six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali and laying the foundation stone for the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway.



In Jalandhar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹5,470 crore.

He will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt. The stations, developed at a cost of about ₹1,570 crore, have been modernised with passenger-friendly facilities while reflecting local heritage and architecture.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line, constructed at a cost of about ₹830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. He will also flag off the Kartoli-Ambala and Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train services, inaugurate Package 6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and lay the foundation stone for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass.