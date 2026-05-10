PM Modi to inaugurate hostel complex for Patidar students in Vadodara on May 11

Vadodara: Prime Ministr Narendra Modi will inaugurate a hostel complex for students from the Patidar community here on May 11, the Sardar Dham Trust said.
Built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the Sardar Dham complex is spread over five lakh square feet and can cater to 2,000 students, the trust said in a release.
Modi will inaugurate the complex at 4:30 pm on May 11 in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and around 50,000 people from the Patidar community will attend the event, it said.
Two Sardar Dham facilities are already operational in Ahmeabad, and this will be a third state-of-the-art facility, the release said.
Construction of the complex in Vadodara began in 2021. "The main objective of this institution is to enable the youth of the Patidar community achieve all-round development and make them partners in the nation's development," the trust said.
The complex will provide a modern hostel facility for 2,000 youngsters from economically weaker sections at nominal rates, it said.
It will also have a special UPSC study center and a large library for competitive exams preparation besides 278 rooms, two community halls, a state-of-the-art gym and a medical center, the release said.
The district administration has begun preparations for the PM's visit, and various committees have been formed for the purpose, stated an official release.
"Considering the possibility of a large number of people greeting Prime Minister Modi when he returns after the inauguration of Sardar Dham, various arrangements are being made by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation along the route," it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.