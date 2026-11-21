Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour 52 meritorious trainees who secured top national ranks in the All India Trade Test (AITT) 2026 at the 5th Skill Convocation 2026 in Lucknow on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar, at 5:30 pm on November 21. The trainees include 37 candidates from the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), comprising 18 men and 19 women, and 15 candidates from the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS), comprising seven men and eight women.

Six trainees from Uttar Pradesh, including three from CTS and three from CITS, will be honoured at the ceremony. All three CITS trainees are from the Institute for Training of Trainers (IToT), Aliganj, Lucknow.

The Prime Minister will personally present certificates to 10 meritorious trainees on stage. The selection includes candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category and women who excelled in challenging trades.

Among those to be honoured on stage are Shahbaz Khan, an Electronics Mechanic from Government IToT, Aliganj, Lucknow, and Sandhya Devi, an Information Technology trainee from NSTI for Women, Noida.

The other trainees selected for the on-stage honour are from Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala.

The programme will include a group photograph of the award winners and PM-SETU industry partners with the Prime Minister, followed by a welcome address by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

Short films on the Skill Convocation ceremony and PM-SETU will also be screened, followed by addresses by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister’s keynote address is scheduled between 6:21 pm and 6:40 pm.

A total of 5,650 trainees and staff members from ITIs across various divisions of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and NSTIs in Kanpur and Lucknow will participate in the ceremony.

The event will be organised in a German hangar structure with a capacity of 5,500 people. A video showcasing trainees’ success stories will also be screened. Former trainees working in the drone, robotics and paints industries have been invited to the event.

Under the PM-SETU scheme, 13 anchor industry partners, including Tata Steel Foundation, AM/NS India, Jindal Naveen Avsar, Apollo MedSkills and NSDC, are linked with ITI clusters across the country, including the Meerut cluster in Uttar Pradesh.