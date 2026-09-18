Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to new appointees in various government departments and organisations at a "Rozgar Mela" (Employment Fair) on Saturday.
Modi will also address the newly-selected candidates virtually, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
The "Rozgar Mela" will be held at 45 locations across the country and the newly-recruited candidates will be joining various ministries and departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Defence.
The "Rozgar Mela" reflects the government's continued focus on creating employment opportunities for youngsters and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey, the statement said.
With the 20th "Rozgar Mela", a total of about 12.75 lakh youngsters will have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.