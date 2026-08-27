PM Modi to address youth nationwide in ‘Khelo India Dialogue’ on National Sports Day 2026

A key component of the programme will be interaction between young participants and some of India’s leading athletes and medal winners. Sportspersons, including Deepa Karmakar, Saina Nehwal, Gagan Narang, Sreejesh, Mary Kom, Baichung Bhutia, Pullela Gopichand, Anju Bobby George, Karnam Malleswari, Mirabai Chanu, and P.T. Usha, are set to engage with the youth and discuss their journeys, challenges, and experiences in sport.