PM Modi to address IIT Delhi's 57th convocation on August 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday, where over 3,000 students, including 587 PhD scholars, will be awarded degrees.



The Prime Minister will also remotely inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the institute's Sonipat campus.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee said PM Modi will present the institute's highest honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to meritorious students.