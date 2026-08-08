IIT Delhi 57th Convocation: PM Modi to address ceremony; over 3,000 students to receive degrees

Emphasising India's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and artificial intelligence, Modi will inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

According to the address by the IIT Delhi Director, "Convocation is also special since this is led by our first woman Dean Academics. This year we will be giving more than 3000 degrees including 587 PhD degrees. In today's convocation we look forward to our PM inaugurating the Param Pragya AI supercomputing facility – this has been funded by the National Supercomputing Mission and will provide significant compute for AI research."