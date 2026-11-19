New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned Indian Inc. on whether it had created more employment and raised the incomes of employees following corporate tax reductions and other economic reforms undertaken by the government to boost industry and facilitate the ease of doing business.

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention here, the Prime Minister said the government had reduced corporate tax rates, provided income tax relief, simplified compliance and signed trade agreements to improve opportunities for Indian businesses. However, industry also needed to demonstrate that it has passed on these benefits in the form of more jobs in the economy and higher wages for employees.