PM Modi shares Sanskrit verse to inspire students' limitless potential at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the immense talent and boundless potential of India's students during the ongoing ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, emphasising that they hold the complete ability to transform their dreams into reality.

In a message shared on X on Monday, the Prime Minister highlighted the core purpose of the interactive programme, saying that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to guide young minds on how to channel their abilities and skills meaningfully for personal growth, success, and overcoming life's challenges.

He wrote: “Our students, endowed with extraordinary talent, possess the full potential to turn their dreams into reality. The objective of Pariksha Pe Charcha is precisely this: to show how they can make meaningful use of their talent and skills.”